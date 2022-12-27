Azerbaijan explores new winter tourism opportunities [PHOTO]

27 December 2022 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

From snowy views to bustling New Year markets, Azerbaijan has much to offer at the most wonderful time of the year. Here you can experience the world's most thrilling winter activities.

The Shahdag Mountain Resort is ideal for tourists of all ages. Well-known as the country's first ski resort, the resort is located in the Shahdag National Park, 32 km off Gusar District, 2,350 meters above sea level.

The State Tourism Agency has discussed the resort's tourism opportunities within a media tour, Azernews reports.

The event aims to further promote winter tourism in the country and informs about Shahdag Mountain Resort's services.

During the media tour, the State Tourism Agency held a presentation on Shahdag Mountain Resort's activity and tourism potential.

Winter tourism opportunities

Speaking at the presentation, the head of the Tourism Product Sector at Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Gunel Badalova, informed media representatives about statistical indicators of winter tourism centers operating in Azerbaijan, skiing opportunities, winter entertainment available in winter tourism complexes, and other tourism products. She also shared future plans and work to be done for tourism development in 2023.

"Winter tourism is still seasonal and measures are being taken to eliminate it. Although Azerbaijan is located in a warm zone, its nature allows it to receive tourists even in winter," said Badalova.

Tourism Bureau representative spoke about the promotion of winter tourism in Azerbaijan, as well as the activities of the Shahdag Mountain Resort, Tufandag Winter-Summer Tourism Complex, Agbulag Ski Center in Nakhchivan, and the services that will be provided to tourists in wintertime.

Seasonal tourism in Azerbaijani districts

At the presentation, Gunel Badalova touched upon tourism in the country's districts.

"Guba is one of the interesting destinations in terms of winter tourism. Tourists can visit Khinalig village and the Red settlement, where the mountain Jews live. When it comes to the winter season, not only skiing but also hiking routes come to mind. There are several waterfalls that freeze in the winter season and create a beautiful view. It is possible to use off-road vehicles to climb the Laza waterfall in Gusar and climb the rest of the distance with icy rocks. You can have fun on Lake Garanohur. Tours are organized to observe rare birds in Shirvan National Park, Talish Mountains, and Beshbarmag Mountain. Treatment centers in Naftalan receive tourists in all months of the year. Tourists travel thousands of kilometers to take advantage of therapeutic oil," said Gunel Badalova.

Winter tourism potential of liberated lands

Adviser to the chairman of the State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzade said that it is planned to develop winter tourism in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Currently, the State Tourism Agency focuses on winter tourism development in the liberated lands, especially Kalbajar.

Tourist flow from Russia, Turkey, Iran & Arab countries

In the winter season, most tourists come to Azerbaijan from Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Arab countries. Foreign tourists make up 40 percent of those staying in districts, where winter tourism prevails.

"Foreign tourists mainly go on winter holidays in the country's northern and western parts. They are also attracted by medical baths in Naftalan, ancient baths, and marks in Baku," said Badalova.

Shahdag Mountain Resort and its role in local tourism

Shahdag Mountain Resort director Rustam Najafov said that the resort plays an important role in the development of winter tourism in the country and gave detailed information about the reconstruction and infrastructure works carried out in the complex, hotels, and other tourist facilities, operating under the resort.

"Local and foreign tourists are showing great interest in winter tourism. All conditions for this have been created in Shahdag," he said.

Shahdag Mountain Resort's hotels can accommodate a total of 1,200 people. On weekends, the center receives 8,000 tourists.

