By Trend

Currently, there are discounts on air tickets in the market of tourism services, Azerbaijani expert in the tourism sector Rashad Ganjaliyev told Trend.

“The reason for the discounts was the new tourist destinations opened recently,” Ganjaliyev added. “During the critical period of the pandemic, flights were suspended in all directions. Later they gradually resumed, but the prices for air tickets were expensive by 70-80 percent than usual.”

“Fewer tickets were sold to avoid crowding of passengers,” the expert said. “Moreover, the price increase was connected with fewer flights.”

“However, the current situation shows that prices will fall as far as the flights to new tourist destinations resume,” the expert said. “Although the difference is not great, ticket prices will drop to their previous level in the future as far as the number of flights increases."

Currently, AZAL and Turkish Airlines make special Baku-Istanbul flights. AZAL operates flights only to Antalya and Ankara. From today, Aeroflot will operate flights from Baku to Moscow and back.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz