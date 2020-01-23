By Rasana Gasimova

Russia’s TurStat analytical agency has included Azerbaijan into the list of top 3 best self-guided tour destinations in the CIS.

TurStat noted that self-guided tours to Baku, Gobustan, Sheki and Gabala are the third most popular among Russian tourists.

The agency emphasized that being one of the most popular and fastest growing types of outbound tourism, self-guided tours are becoming one of the most popular types of tourism. Self-guided tours made by travel bloggers and travel experts for a small group of 5 to 15 people are particularly popular.

TurStat also noted that gastronomic tours, sightseeing tours, trekking tours and expeditions, jeep tours, and photo tours are the most popular types of self-guided tours.

“Tourists are ready to spend from $1,000 to $1,500 for two people on a one-week self-guided tour,” the agency said.

Along with Azerbaijan, Minsk, Minsk Oblast (Nesvizh) and Vitebsk (Zdrawneva) in Belarus, Almaty and Almaty Region, Burabay and Aktau in Kazakhstan, Yerevan, Sevan and Jermuk in Armenia, Tashkent, Bukhara and Samarkand in Uzbekistan were included in the ranking.

Being a mesmerizing mix of East and West, Azerbaijan is attractive destination for tourists. The number of foreigners visiting Azerbaijan for tourism has significantly increased.

The country provides tourists with a lot of opportunities and kinds of tourism: excursions and sightseeing, rural, health, environmental, cultural, social, commercial, sport, and many more.

Last year, as many as 3.17 million people visited Azerbaijan, which is 11.4 percent more compared to 2018.

