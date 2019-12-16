By Rasana Gasimova

On December 14, the winter season opened in the Shahdag Tourism Center, one of the most popular tourist attractions of the country.

In this regard, the State Tourism Agency organized a press tour for media representatives in Shahdag, local media reported.

During the tour, Chairman of Shahdag complex Resort Rodderick Leffler noted that the number of tourist visiting the resort in the winter season 2019-2020 is expected to increase by five percent.

“In this season, for the first time in six years of our complex’s activity, we have included all ski tracks for guests, so we expect a five percent increase in tourist flow compared to last season,” Leffler said.

He stressed that tourist from Russia and Kazakhstan account for the majority most of the foreign visitors.

He also noted that given the reviews of guests and visitors, in the upcoming season, prices of services in the complex decreased by 15 percent.

Leffler emphasized that it is planned to implement new projects. He said that one of these projects is a DJ festival planned to be held in August 2020. He also informed that it is also planned to organize a summer camp for students.

He further noted that the works on opening SOCAR gas filling stations in the complex are nearing completion.

“We are working to ensure that our guests are satisfied, so that they do not worry when they come here in their cars,” said Leffler.

Since its opening back in 2013, Shahdag Tourism Center has attracted a large number of holidaymakers from around the world. The resort is rightfully in the list of three top-ranking destinations preferred by Russian ski lovers in the CIS.

The resort is located 200 kilometers away from Baku - on the territory of the Shahdag national park, in the Gusar region of Azerbaijan, 32 kilometers from the regional center Gusar. Shahdag is a unique resort that can receive guests all year round. The temperatures at Shahdag ranges from winter lows of -20°C, -22°C to pleasant summer evenings of 15-20°C. Thus, it is not just a ski resort.

The infrastructure of the complex is very rich - there are a lot of hotels, restaurants, ski trails, lifts, etc. Currently there are 5 hotels here - Zirve (4 stars), Shahdag Hotel & Spa (5 stars), Gaya Residences (family residences), PIK Palas (5 stars) and Park Chalet (4 stars). In addition, in all seasons there are several cable cars, many cafes, restaurants, and plenty of entertainment at the services of vacationers.

The average living costs of the resort is 5,000 rubles ($79.38) per day.

