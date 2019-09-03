By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines national air carrier (AZAL) and China's leading travel company HCG International Travel Group signed a three-year agreement on the implementation of charter passenger flights on the Baku-Beijing-Baku route on September 2, Trend reports referring to AZAL.



The document was signed by AZAL passenger airline's Director Jamil Manizade and Director of HCG International Travel Group He Yong.

Long-term partnership between AZAL and HCG International Travel Group was established as the result of successful cooperation between the two companies since March 2019.



The parties also discussed the opening of new route from Azerbaijan to China in 2020.

“As the China's leading travel agency, HCG International Group Travel has proved to be a reliable partner for implementation of our regular flights to China,” Manizade noted. “Constant demand for this flight underlines the growing tourism potential of Azerbaijan, as well as convenient transits through the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku."

"We are very pleased to have been able to conclude such a strategic agreement between Azerbaijan's national air carrier and our company,” head of HCG International He Yong emphasized. “AZAL is known for high level of services, and the airport of the capital of Azerbaijan creates opportunities for planning convenient connections between Europe and Asia.”

Currently, within the summer schedule between Baku and Beijing, there are three flights per week - on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Within winter schedule coming into force from October 27, two flights a week will be carried out on Tuesdays and Sundays. The flights are operated by comfortable wide-body Boeing 767-300ER aircraft.

