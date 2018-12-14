Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announces admission of documents from females for flight attendant position. The documents will be received from 10:00 to 12:00, from December 17 2018, to January 17 2019.

The candidates will be selected by a competition.

The competition is open to good-looking females aged 18-30, with height not less than 165 cm and not more than 180 cm. Those willing to apply must be fluent in Azerbaijani, Russian and English. Knowledge of other foreign languages is an advantage.

To participate in the competition, original and copy of the following documents are required:

- Identity card;

- Photo (3x4 cm);

- Passport;

- Diploma, medical certificate and certificate of foreign languages (if any).

All documents must be submitted to the Head Department of Human Resources of Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Telephone: 497-26-00 (ext. 24-04; 32-81; 20-74)

---

