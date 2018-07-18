By Rashid Shirinov

The flag carrier of Kazakhstan Air Astana has been recognized for the 7th time as the best airline in Central Asia and India, the airline informed on July 18.

The award ceremony, held by the world-famous British consulting company Skytrax in London, brought together representatives of the leading airlines in the world.

In his speech, Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana, thanked the passengers for choosing the airline.

“I would also like to recognize our team of dedicated employees who go the extra mile each and every day to provide consistently outstanding service to all our passengers. We will continue to work hard and strive for even higher standards,” he noted.

It is noteworthy that Air Astana holds the Four Star rating of the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Skytrax specializes in studying the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports around the world. The Skytrax survey is a globally recognized tool for the assessment of quality of service based on the opinion of passengers.

Air Astana was founded in late 2001 and its first flight was in May 2002. Today the airline operates a fleet of 32 aircraft with an average age of 8.6 years. It operates over 60 domestic and international routes. The passengers of Air Astana are served by more than 4,700 qualified staff.

The airline has made purchase orders for Boeing 787, Airbus A320NEO and Embraer 190 family aircraft. These will expand the fleet to 33 aircraft by the end of 2017, and to 43 aircraft by 2020.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz