Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at European Judo Championships in Montenegro

24 April 2025 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judoka Ahmad Yusifov has claimed a bronze medal at the European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025 Individuals, Azernews reports.

The athlete, competing in the 60 kg weight category, defeated the Spaniard, three-time continental champion Francisco Garrigo, in the fight for third place. This is the team's first medal at the current tournament.

European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025 Individuals will run until April 27.

A total of 16 Azerbaijani judokas (9 men and 7 women) are competing in individual competitions across 12 weight categories. The championship has gathered 305 judokas from 34 countries.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.