Azerbaijani acrobat awarded special prize in Luxembourg [PHOTOS]

21 April 2025

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani acrobat Aghasif Rahimov has been awarded a special prize at the European Championships held in Luxembourg, Azernews reports.

The athlete who climbed to the highest step of the podium in the mixed pair program with Raziya Seyidli was presented with the Shooting star Award. She distinguished herself in the execution of tempo movements.

The Azerbaijan national team finished the competitions with 8 medals, including 1 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze.

In the men's pair, Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov won silver (all-around, balance, tempo movements), the men's team consisting of Seymur Jafarov, Abdulla Al-Mashaykh, Riad Safarov, and Rasul Seyidli claimed silver (tempo) and bronze (balance) medals.

The women's team consisting of Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Anahita Bashiri and Diana Mammadova, Safiya Babayeva, and Firuza Gasimzadeh took third place.

Thus, for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnastics, the women's and men's teams have taken the podium at the European Championships.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.