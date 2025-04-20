Crucial matches to conclude XXXI round of Misli Premier League today

20 April 2025 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

The XXXI round of the Misli Premier League wraps up today with two decisive fixtures that could shape the final stretch of the season, Azernews reports.

In the first match of the day, "Shamakhi" will host "Kepez" at the Shamakhi City Stadium, with kickoff set for 16:30. The hosts currently sit in seventh place with 31 points, while the visitors from Ganja trail close behind in ninth with 28 points. The referee team for the game includes Javid Jalilov, Muslim Aliyev, Eyyub Ibrahimov, and Elvin Bayramov, with VAR oversight by Nijat Ismayilli.

The spotlight match of the day takes place in Baku at 19:00, where "Zira" will face "Sumgayit" at the Zira Sports Complex Stadium. Zira, nicknamed the “Eagles”, are second in the standings with 58 points, trailing leaders "Qarabag" by 18 points. Should Zira fail to secure a win, "Qarabag" will be officially crowned champions. "Sumgayit", currently in eighth place with 29 points, will be looking to upset the title race.

The referee team for the evening showdown features Rauf Jabarov, Rahil Ramazanov, Teymur Teymurov, and Ali Aliyev, with VAR operated by Aliyar Aghayev.

Earlier in the round, "Qarabag" strengthened their lead with a 3:0 win over "Neftchi", "Sabah" edged past "Sabail" 3:2, and "Araz-Nakhchivan" and "Turan Tovuz" played to a 1:1 draw.