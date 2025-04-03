Total of 21 judokas to participate in Dubrovnik Senior European Cup

3 April 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation has announced the roster of athletes who will represent the country at the upcoming Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2025, Azernews reports.

A total of 21 judokas, comprising 13 men and 8 women will compete across 10 weight categories.

The men's competition will feature the following athletes: Murad Muradli and Elbrus Zamanov in the up to 60 kg category; Kamran Suleymanov, Eltaj Yusifli, Bahram Gurbanli, and Gasim Velizade in the up to 66 kg category; Ibrahim Aliyev and Aydin Rzayev at up to 73 kg; Karim Allahverdiyev in the up to 81 kg category; and Vugar Talibov, Murad Fatiyev, Mamedrza Hajizade, and Ibrahim Aghakishiyev in the up to 90 kg division.

For the women's competition, the team will include Aydan Veliyeva and Gultaj Mamedaliyeva in the up to 52 kg category; Fidan Alizade at up to 57 kg; Sudaba Agayeva, Gunel Gasanli, and Aytaj Gardashkhanli in the up to 70 kg category; Narmin Amirli at up to 78 kg; and Nigar Suleymanova competing in the over 78 kg category.

Guiding the athletes will be senior coaches Elkhan Mammadov and Slavko Tekic for the men's team, along with women's head coach Amina Abdullatif and senior coach Sasha Herkenrath-Vimar.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on April 5-6, featuring 489 athletes from 41 different countries vying for top honors.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.