Azerbaijani judoka Elmar Gasimov to compete in Tbilisi Grand Slam
Azerbaijani judoka Elmar Gasimov is set to compete today in the Grand Slam tournament held in Tbilisi, Georgia, in the men’s 100 kg category.
According to Azernews, Azerbaijani athletes have yet to secure medals in the competition, with the first two days concluding without podium finishes.
The tournament wraps up today, and Gasimov will be aiming to bring home a medal for Azerbaija
