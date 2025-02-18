Women's basketball team climbs four spots in FIBA World Ranking Women

18 February 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani women's basketball team has climbed four spots in the latest FIBA World Ranking Women, Azernews reports.

With a total of 55.4 points, the national women's basketball team now holds the 103rd position globally.

Even though they lost to Belgium and Poland in recent games, they improved their ranking because other teams did worse. The top team in the world is the United States, with 888.2 points. There are 118 teams in the rankings.

The FIBA Women's World Ranking is the FIBA's rankings of national women's basketball teams. FIBA ranks women's national teams in both senior and junior competitions. It also publishes combined rankings for all competitions involving both sexes.

The ranking system compares teams based on the weighted average rating points they earn in games over the last eight years. Teams earn a certain amount of rating points for each game based on the margin of victory/defeat, site of game and strength of opponent. Each game's rating points are then weighted by factors including the time of game, competition/region, competition stage and round reached.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at Novruz- 2010 International basketball tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.