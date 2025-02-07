Azerbaijani wrestlers win two more medals at Zagreb Open 2025

7 February 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani wrestlers have won two more medals at Zagreb Open 2025, Azernews reports.

The members of the freestyle wrestling team, who competed in the 92 kg category, stepped to the podium.

Osman Nurmagomedov defeated Israeli Uri Kalashnikov (5:0) and Slovakian Boris Makoev (4:0), while Abubakr Abakarov defeated Iranian Mohammadmobin Azimi (6:5) and Georgian Luza Tsertsvadze (11:11) to advance to the semifinals.

The team members met in the semifinals. Osman defeated Abubakr 6:5 and advanced to the final. Nurmagomedov lost to Iranian Amirhuseyn Firuzpurbanpey 4:11 in the decisive match and took the silver medal. Abakarov won the bronze medal by defeating Makoev 9:2.

Women's national wrestling team member Elnura Mammadova (55 kg) advanced to the semifinals by defeating Hungarian Gerda Terek 13:3, but lost to Canadian Samantha Stewart 1:12 in the final. Elnura faced Hungarian Roza Szentamasi in the bronze medal match and lost by knockout.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.