Azerbaijani table tennis players win bronze at WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025

2 February 2025 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

The WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025 tournament is set to conclude on February 2.

Marziyya Nurmatova and Aylin Askerova claimed third place in the doubles competition, while Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli achieved the same result in the mixed doubles category.

Azerbaijani table tennis players secured bronze medals at the WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025 tournament held in the capital of Qatar, Doha, Azernews reports.

