Azerbaijani shooter earns silver medal in Munich

26 January 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani shooter Vladislav Kalmikov has reached another significant achievement at the H&N Cup in Munich, Germany.

Kalmikov qualified for the final of the 10-meter air pistol (Start-2) competition with a score of 575 points. In the final round, he recorded 236.0 points, securing a silver medal. This success comes just a day after he won a bronze medal.

Earlier, Leyla Aliyeva won the bronze medal for Azerbaijan at H&N Cup. The athlete took third place in the competition for shooting at 10 meters from a pneumatic pistol, scoring 213.9 points.

Note that Azerbaijan is represented at H&N Cup by seven shooters, including Ruslan Lunev, Ramiz Khalilov, Nigar Nasirova, Leyli Aliyeva, Vladislav Kalmikov, Jala Bayramova, and Haji Musayev.

These athletes are competing in the 10-meter air pistol shooting events. The tournament will end on January 26.