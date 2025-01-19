Earliest start of Azerbaijani football championships recorded
The earliest start of the Azerbaijani football championships has been recorded.
According to the sources, the second half of the 2024/2025 season of the Misli Premier League started on January 17.
This was the earliest start of the year in the national championships. Never before has a championship match been held in the first 17 days of the year.
In previous years, the earliest start was on January 21. Three matches of the 2020/2021 season and one match of the last championship took place on the 21st day of the year.
