Earliest start of Azerbaijani football championships recorded

19 January 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

The earliest start of the Azerbaijani football championships has been recorded.

According to the sources, the second half of the 2024/2025 season of the Misli Premier League started on January 17.

This was the earliest start of the year in the national championships. Never before has a championship match been held in the first 17 days of the year.

In previous years, the earliest start was on January 21. Three matches of the 2020/2021 season and one match of the last championship took place on the 21st day of the year.