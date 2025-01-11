Second day of Ski Mountaineering World Cup in Shahdag wraps up [PHOTOS]
The second day of the Ski Mountaineering World Cup held at the Shahdag Tourism Center has ended.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the athletes competed in the vertical type of competition. We present the athletes who took place:
Among women:
First Place: Axel Cachet-Mollaret - France
2nd place: Yohanna Hiymer - Austria
III yer: Emili Harrop - Fransa
Among men:
1st place: Remi Bonnet - Switzerland
Second year: Christoph Hochenwarter - Austria
III Place: Maximilian Drion - Belcika
It should be noted that the World Cup is considered one of the qualification competitions for obtaining a license for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The competition is held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and is organized by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation and the Shahdag Tourism Center. About 130 athletes from 26 countries, including Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN), are participating in the tournament. The athletes will compete in the individual event on January 13.
