AFFA official assigned to qualifying match of UEFA European Women's Championship

7 October 2024 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

UEFA has appointed the chief expert of the AFFA Department of Organizing Youth and Children's Competitions Zumrud Aghayeva as its representative for UEFA European Women's Championship, Azernews reports.

The match between "Valerenga" (Norway) and "Juventus" (Italy) will take place on October 9 at the Valerenga Stadium in Oslo, Norway. The game starts at 23:00 (Baku time).

The 2025 UEFA Women's Championship will be the 14th edition of the UEFA Women's Championship, the quadrennial international football championship organized by UEFA for the women's national teams of Europe.

The tournament will take place in Switzerland on July 2-27, 2025. It will be the third edition since it was expanded to 16 teams.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

