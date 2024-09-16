EWF President visits Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation [PHOTOS]

16 September 2024 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

President of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) Antonio Conflitti has visited Baku at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF), Azernews reports.

The main purpose of his visit is to strengthen the relationships between the organizations, solidify friendships, cooperation, and partnership ties, as well as to closely familiarize himself with the country's weightlifting infrastructure and evaluate the potential for hosting international competitions in the future.

Antonio Conflitti i attended the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Championship held in Shuvela, where he watched the competitions live. He participated in the opening ceremony of the contests and the awards ceremony for veteran weightlifters.

Following that, he closely inspected the Weightlifting Center located in the Shuvela settlement, where he was shown the competition and training halls, classrooms, training, relaxation, and dormitory rooms, and was provided detailed information on all the facilities available at the sports facility. It was noted that domestic competitions are regularly organized here, and national teams choose this location for their training camps.

On that same day, the EWF President met with the Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, who informed him about the work being done and the successes achieved in the field of sports in the country. During the meeting, they discussed the developments in the sport of weightlifting in the country, prospects for cooperation with the European Weightlifting Federation, and other related matters.

The next day, Antonio Conflitti explored the conditions created at the training base for national weightlifting teams located in the "ASK Arena." He was informed that this site offers all the facilities necessary for the world's strongest teams to conduct training camps and is equipped with new equipment.

The accommodation conditions for athletes and coaching staff at the on-site hotel were also showcased to the guest. It was reported that there are all necessary arrangements for training camps, nutrition, relaxation, and recovery, and these resources are actively utilized. Conference halls and other auxiliary rooms for internal and international courses and seminars, as well as large and small football fields, are available for use by athletes and other professionals.

The EWF President expressed his satisfaction with what he observed and stated that all necessary conditions for the development of weightlifting in Azerbaijan have been created.

The European Weightlifting Federation is made up of 49 affiliated National Federations (45 full members) and three Associate Members (AM), all of which are members of the International Weightlifting Federation.

The IWF has officially recognized the following three-letter codes, which must be used in all international competitions, on scoreboards, result sheets, referee cards, record protocols, anti-doping control documents, and so on.

