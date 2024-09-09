Judo team ranks first at European Junior Championships [PHOTOS]

9 September 2024 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judokas have claimed seven medals, including four gold, two silver and two bronze medals at European Junior Judo Championships held in Estonia, Azernews reports.

The national team, consisting of 17 judokas, including Nizami Imranov, Aydin Rzayev, Vusal Galandarzade, Suleyman Shukurov, Shamil Tunjay, Aslan Kotsoyev, Mamedrza Gadzhizade, Ajdar Bagirov, Kanan Nasibov, Ramazan Akhmedov, Kenul Aliyeva, Farida Mirzoyeva, Khadija Gadashova, Fidan Alizade, Parvana Abdullayeva, and Nigar Suleymanova, took the first place in the team score.

The Azerbaijani team demonstrated impressive skill and strategy throughout the competition, starting with a dominant 4:1 victory over Bulgaria in the initial round. They continued their winning streak, defeating Turkiye 4:0 in the quarterfinals and the Netherlands 4:2 in the semifinals.

In the final match, Azerbaijan faced off against France, emerging victorious with a narrow score of 4:3.

This remarkable performance solidified the team's position as the champion of the European Junior Judo Championships.

Azerbaijan's team also made a strong impression in the individual European Championship, securing four gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals.

The champions were Vusal Galandarzade (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Kenul Aliyeva (48 kg), and Fidan Alizade (57 kg). Nizami Imranov (60 kg) and Aslan Kotsoyev (90 kg) secured silver medals, while Tunjay Shamil (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) earned bronze medals.

Note that the European Junior Judo Championships brought together 373 judokas from 39 countries.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.

