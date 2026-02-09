Community condemns provocative actions undermining Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization

9 February 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The West Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned recent steps taken in Armenia and several other countries that it says are aimed at undermining the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process.

According to a statement issued by the community and reported by Azernews, the criticism comes amid what it described as a series of provocative actions coinciding with positive diplomatic developments between Baku and Yerevan, including the recent meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Abu Dhabi.

“These days, on the day of the positive meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Abu Dhabi, the adoption of a resolution by the French Senate calling for the release of war criminals who committed terrible crimes against the Azerbaijani people, the meeting of a member of the Swiss parliament with individuals who describe themselves as leaders of some so-called organization in Armenia, and provocative statements such as ‘the Karabakh issue has not yet been closed’ are actions of this kind,” the statement said.

The community also questioned the stance of the French parliament, noting what it described as a lack of attention to the suffering of Western Azerbaijanis.

“I wonder why this French parliament, which breathes ‘freedom, equality, brotherhood’, has not once expressed its opinion on the tragedies, deportations and genocide faced by us — Western Azerbaijanis — the campaign to erase all traces of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia, and their ancient and rich historical and cultural heritage?” the statement emphasized.

The West Azerbaijan Community stressed that the Armenian state should take concrete steps to support peace efforts. In particular, it called on Armenia to abolish all “institutions” linked to what it described as a defunct so-called regime on its territory and to issue statements condemning the actions of external actors that, in its view, hinder the peace process in the region.