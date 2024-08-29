Three Azerbaijani Paralympians start journey at Paris 2024 Paralympics

29 August 2024 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Today, three Azerbaijani Paralympians are starting their journey at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Azernews reports.

Konul Suleymanova will be competing in the S2 backstroke event in paraswimming (100 m). Jahan Musayev is set to participate in para archery.

In para-taekwondo, Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg will participate in the qualification round in the K44 category, beginning his first match from the quarter-finals.

Overall, Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes participating in 7 different sports at the Games, which will conclude on September 8.

These games mark the first time Paris is hosting the Summer Paralympics and the second time that France is hosting the Paralympic Games, as Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.

A record 235 medal events will be women's events, an increase of eight over 2020.

