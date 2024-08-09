Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris hosts gathering with medal-winning athletes [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani athletes, who have claimed Olympic medals, have visited Azerbaijan Olympic House, which operates as part of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov,Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Secretary General of Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) Azer Aliyev as well as a number of the Olympic and World champions, foreign officials, Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches attended the event.

Carlos Yulo, the Philippines's two-time Olympic champion, who also joined the event, shared his impressions on his victory with the Azerbaijani Olympic team.

The participants cheered Gasim Magomedov and Hasrat Jafarov, who bagged silver and bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

The event participants were presented with the editions, highlighting the Azerbaijani culture, the country's Olympic history, as well as its athletes taking part in the Olympic Games.

A documentary highlighting the history of the Olympic Movement in Azerbaijan was screened as part of the event.

Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris will operate in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics. The victories of the Azerbaijani athletes at Paris-2024 will be celebrated here.

Azerbaijan currently has five medals: judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions.

Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) won a silver medal, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) won a bronze medal, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), having reached the final, secured a silver medal.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

