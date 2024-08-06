Azerbaijani official assigned to UEFA Conference League qualifying match

6 August 2024 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

UEFA has appointed Asim Khudiyev as the referee-inspector of the match between "CFR Cluj" (Romania) and "Maccabi" (Petah Tikva, Israel), Azernews reports.

The match is set to take place at CFR Cluj stadium in the city of Cluj-Napoca on August 15 as part of the UEFA Conference League's III qualifying round. Hungarian referee Tamas Bognar will officiate the second match.

The 2024–25 UEFA Conference League is the fourth season of the UEFA Conference League, Europe's tertiary club football tournament organized by UEFA.

This will be the first UEFA Conference League played under a new format involving a 36-team league stage.

The new format also does not allow teams to transfer from the Europa League to the Conference League knockout stage, and thus Conference League winners (Olympiacos in the 2023–24 edition) cannot defend their title. From this season, the competition is renamed to UEFA Conference League from the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The final will be played in Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. The winners of the tournament will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League league stage, unless they qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League through their league performance.

