Paris 2024: Two more Azerbaijani athletes enter fight for medals

Two more Azerbaijani athletes are entering the fight for medals at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports.

Judoka Ushangi Kokauri (100 kg) will have his first fight. In the 1/16 finals, the judoka will face Brazilian Rafael Silva.

Member of the Azerbaijani national trampoline gymnastics team Seljan Makhsudova will test her strength in the qualifying stage and try to get a ticket to the final.

The Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team will hold the next matches at the Olympic Games, first with the Australian team, and then with the Chinese team.

Boxer Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) will perform in the 1/4 finals. His opponent will be Nurbek Oralbay from Kazakhstan.

At the moment, Azerbaijan has three medals. Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions, boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), having reached the semi-finals, secured at least a bronze medal.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is proudly represented by a total of 48 athletes across 15 sports, competing in 17 programs.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games showcase a diverse range of sporting programs, including football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

