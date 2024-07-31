Azerbaijani rower ranked third at 2024 Summer Olympics

31 July 2024 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani rower Diana Dymchenko has taken the third place among six participants in the C/D semifinals, Azernews reports.

The rower competed in the C/D semi-finals for 6th and 12th place in the individual 2000-meter race.

Having covered the distance in 7 minutes 59.23 seconds, the athlete reached the C final.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz