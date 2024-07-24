Saudi Arabia to host first-ever Olympic Esports Games

24 July 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Saudi Arabia will host the first Olympic Esports Games in 2025, Azernews reports.

The creation of the Olympic Esports Games was confirmed during the ongoing 142nd Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IOC established the Olympic Esports Games in June 2024.

The selection of the city and approval of specific dates for the cyber games and their competitive program will take place later. It is expected that international sports federations and national Olympic committees will be involved in this process.

The IOC is inclined to hold the competition every two years, but a final decision on this issue has not yet been made.

For the organisation of the Games, the IOC has partnered with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Saudi Arabia for 12 years.

