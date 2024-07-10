EURO 2024: Second finalist to be announced soon

10 July 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The semi-final round of the UEFA European Championship in Germany ends today, Azernews reports.

The teams of the Netherlands and England will face each other for the last place in the finals.

The match, which will be played at Signal Iduna Parkstadium in Dortmund, will start at 23:00 (Baku time). The game will be managed by German Felix Schweyer.

Recall that the first finalist of the tournament was Spain, which defeated France with a score of 2:1.

The UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2024) is the primary association football tournament organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The competition is contested by UEFA members' senior men's national teams, determining the continental champion of Europe.

The competition has been held every four years since 1960, except for 2020, when it was postponed until 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.

The most recent championship, held across Europe in 2021 was won by Italy, who lifted their second European title after beating England in the final at Wembley Stadium in London on penalties.

