Azerbaijan, Cameroon mull cooperation in sport field [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has received member of the International Olympic Committee, Vice-President of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee Odette Assembe Engoulou

The Minister Farid Gayibov informed the guest about the work done. The sides discussed the impressive strides made by Azerbaijan in the realm of sports.

Minister Gayibov took the opportunity to provide a comprehensive overview of the country's accomplishments and ongoing efforts in the sporting arena, showcasing Azerbaijan's commitment to excellence and development in this field.

Odette Assembe Engoulou, in turn, expressed her sincere appreciation for the warm reception extended to her during the meeting.

During the meeting, Minister Gayibov and Odette Assembe Engoulou explored various avenues for collaboration, emphasizing the mutual benefits that could arise from sharing expertise, resources, and best practices in sports development.

