National judokas win four medals at Children of Asia Int'l Sports Games [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani judokas have achieved another success at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games, Azernews reports.

The judokas won a total of four medals, including three silver and one bronze.

Anar Guliyev (46 kg), Mahammad Rustamali (50 kg), and Ilkin Garayev (55 kg) secured silver medals in their respective weight categories after reaching the finals in the men's competition. In the women's division, Gulshan Huseynova (40 kg) took the bronze medal.

Recall that Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismailzade won a gold medal at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games. He was ahead of all his rivals, covering the distance of 400 meters in freestyle.

Additionally, female wrestlers brought four medals for Azerbaijan.

Rena Nuriyeva clinched the silver medal in the 54 kg weight category. Simura Abdullayeva (62kg) and Gulnar Aghadadashova (39kg) scooped bronze medals of the tournament.

The 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games will last until July 7, 2024, in Yakutsk.

The competitions are being held in 24 sports. Young athletes are competing for 224 sets of medals.

