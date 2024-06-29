Five more Azerbaijani judokas are starting to compete in the European Championship

29 June 2024 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Today, five more Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the European Championship held in Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

On the last day of the individual competition, Melak Bayramli (70 kg) in the girls' category, and Mehdi Abbasov, Ali Gazimammadov (both 81 kg), Huseyn Eyvazli (90 kg), and Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg) in the boys' categories will step onto the tatami.

Girls:

70 kg: Melek Bayramli vs Keti Robakidze (Georgia)

Boys:

81 kg: Mehdi Abbasov vs opponent to be determined

81 kg: Ali Gazimammadov vs opponent to be determined

90 kg: Huseyn Eyvazli vs Laurens Horngacher (Austria)

+90 kg: Subhan Akhundov vs winner of Nikola Lubura (Bosnia and Herzegovina) / Mahmutcan Maden (Turkey) pair

It should be noted that the tournament will conclude on June 30 with the team competition. Earlier, among the Azerbaijani representatives, Bahadir Feyzullayev, Mahammadali Husiyev (both 50 kg), and Cesur Ibadli won bronze medals.

---

