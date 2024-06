22 June 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani female rower Diana Dymchenko has become the winner of European Rowing Coastal & Beach Sprint Championships, held in Gdańsk, Poland, Azernews reports.

In the final of the canoeists, Diana Dymchenko finished first leaving behind athletes Monika Dukarska from Ireland and Eava Karppinen from Finland.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz