EURO-2024: Germany, Hungary & Scotland, Switzerland to meet tonight

19 June 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

The teams of Germany and Hungary, which will meet today in the second round of the group stage of the European championship, have previously met twice in major tournaments (world and European championships), Azernews reports.

"Bundestim" won (3:2) in the duel between the sides that faced each other in the final of the 1954 World Championship, while the match in the group stage of EURO-2020 ended in a draw (2:2).

The teams of Scotland and Switzerland will meet for the second time today within the framework of major tournaments. The first big test of these teams against each other took place in the group stage of EURO-1996. That match ended with Scotland winning 1:0.

The teams of Croatia and Albania have not yet faced each other in major tournaments.

It should be noted that the match between Croatia and Albania will start at 17:00, the match between Germany and Hungary will start at 20:00 and the match between Scotland and Switzerland will start at 23:00.

---

