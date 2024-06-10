National sportsmen to join BRICS Sports Games Kazan

10 June 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani sportsmen will participate in BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024, Azernews reports.

The sports competition will take place in Kazan, Tatarstan on June 11-24.

A total of 97 Azerbaijani sportsmen will test their strength in 11 sports disciplines, including rowing, canoeing, judo, table tennis, karate, sambo and wrestling.

The BRICS Sports Games are an annual multi-sport event organized by the BRICS countries with the aim to strengthen friendly sports ties between countries based on the principles of equality, non-discrimination and equal access of athletes to competitions.

The practice of holding sporting events in the BRICS chair country has existed since 2016, when the football tournament was held for the first time in India.

Around 5,000 athletes will compete in 27 sports at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024

Within BRICS Sports Games, the BRICS Sport Ministers Meeting is scheduled to be held on June 22-23.

