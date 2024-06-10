Beijing-Paris rally participants continue marching from Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

10 June 2024 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Unique retro cars, participants of the "Beijing-Paris" rally gathered in front of the Heydar Aliyev Centre in the morning today, Azernews reports.

With the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and the Baku City Ring Operating Company, Azerbaijan is hosting the participants of one of the most exciting races in the world for the first time.

The cars then left for Shamakhi. During the demonstration here, the cars attracted great interest of both local residents and tourists.

The cars will continue the route from Shamakhi through Georgia. It should be noted that "Beijing-Paris" is one of the historical routes created in 1907. This rally is a tribute to past mechanical cars but also a test of their endurance. The rally covers a distance of 14,000 km.

The rally, which started from Beijing, will end in Paris on June 23.

---

