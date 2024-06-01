Azerbaijani athletes gear up for Roma 2024

1 June 2024 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athletes will demonstrate their skills at the European Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Rome, Italy on June 7-12, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan is sending four athletes to join the hammer throw, long jump, and triple jump routines.

The European Athletics Championships in Rome 2024 will precede the start of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris by a month and a half, and will therefore represent a crucial competitive test for athletes ahead of the next Olympic event.

---

