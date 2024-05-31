Araz-Nakhchivan team renews contract with six players

31 May 2024 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Araz-Nakhchivan team has renewed the contract with six players, Azernews reports.

Christian Avram, Vadim Abdullayev, Nuno Rodriguez, Igor Ribeyru, Vanderson and Elchin Mustafayev will be part of the Nakhchivan team in the 2024-2025 season.

It was reported that negotiations with several players are ongoing.

Note that Araz-Nakhchivan added Urfan Abbasov, Omar Buludov, Tarlan Ahmadli and Ulvu Iskandarov to their team during the off-season.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz