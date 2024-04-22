Azerbaijan Open Swimming Championship fast approaching

22 April 2024 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Some of the country's best swimmers are getting ready to test their strength at Azerbaijan Open Swimming Championship.

The large-scale sporting event will take place at Baku Water Sports Palace on April 24-27, Azernews reports.

The swimmers with the 3rd sports degree will participate in the championship to compete in 50, 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1500 meters freestyle, 50, 100, 200 meters backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly.

Swimmers of about 20 different clubs and sports societies from Baku and Sumgayit will test their strength in the championship held in accordance with the Charter and approved regulations of the International Swimming Federation, Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (AUF).

Swimmers from other cities are also expected to participate in the tournament.

The participation of 4-5 athletes from each of the cities of Ganja, Guba, Shaki, Mingachevir in the Azerbaijan Open Swimming Championship has already been confirmed.

The championship winners will be awarded with appropriate diplomas by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

The tournament will be held under the joint organization and support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, AUF and Baku Water Sports Palace.

