Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball team has qualified for Paris-2024

14 April 2024 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's 3x3 women's basketball team has achieved a historic success, Azernews citing İdman.biz.

Azerbaijani team won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in the Olympic Qualification Tournament organized in Hong Kong.

Earlier today, Azerbaijani team met Hungary in the semi-finals. Azerbaijani team consisting of Tiffani Hayes, Alexandra Mollenhauer, Dina Ulyanova and Mercedes Walker, who took the 2nd place in Group B, defeated their opponent with a score of 21:19 on the way to the finals.

Azerbaijani basketball players faced the Polish team in the final. Although the main time of the game ended with a score of 16:16, Azerbaijani team won in extra time with a score of 18:17 and qualified for the Paris Olympics.

With this, both basketball players and team sports will be represented for the first time at the Azerbaijan Games.

It should be noted that our team defeated Chile 17:14, Mongolia 13:12 in the group, and lost to the Netherlands - 11:15.

Basketball 3x3

Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Semifinal

Hungary - Azerbaijan - 19:21

Netherlands - Poland - 12:20

The final

Azerbaijan - Poland - 18:17 (OT)

---

