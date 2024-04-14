Azerbaijani basketball team heading to Hong Kong to compete at Olympic Qualifying tournament
Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball team will play its next game in the Olympic Qualifying tournament organized in Hong Kong.
According to "Report" , the team will face the Hungarian team in the semi-finals.
The match will start at 11:30.
In the other semi-final match, the Netherlands and Poland qualifiers will meet.
The winner of the tournament will have the only ticket to the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.
---
