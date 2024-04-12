Azerbaijan's 3x3 national basketball team takes win at license tournament

12 April 2024 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball national team has started competing in the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games license tournament.

The first opponent of the team, which is in Group B of the qualification competition organized in Hong Kong, was the selection of Chile. The meeting ended with the victory of our team with a score of 17:14.

On April 13, the Azerbaijani national team will face Mongolia and the Netherlands.

It should be noted that Dina Ulyanova, Tiffani Hayes, Alexandra Mollenhauer and Mercedes Volker are members of the national team.

