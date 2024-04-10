Abasov's second defeat

10 April 2024 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

V round games were held in the Challengers Chess Tournament, Azernews reports, citing Idman.biz.

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov, competing in the tournament organized in Toronto, Canada, met Dommaradju Gukesh.

The Azerbaijani representative played with black pieces against his Indian opponent. Nijat suffered his second defeat in Toronto.

Challengers Tournament

V round, April 9

Alireza Firuzya - Hikaru Nakamura - 0:1

Dommaradju Gukesh - Nijat Abasov - 1:0

Vidit Santosh Gujrati - Fabiano Caruana - 0.5:0.5

Rameshbabu Pragnanandja - Jan Nepomnyashi - 0.5:0 ,5

Score: 1-2. Dommaradju Gukesh (India), Jan Nepomnyashi (FIDE) - 3.5, 3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) – 3, 4. Rameshbabu Pragnanandja (India) – 2.5, 5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) – 2.5, 6. Vidit Santosh Gujrati (India) – 2, 7. Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan), 1.5, 8. Alireza Firuzya (France) – 1.5.

It should be noted that Abasov will face Rameshbabu Pragnanandja in the 6th round. He will play again with black pieces.



