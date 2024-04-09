Azerbaijani equestrian wins six medals at Maxima Masters 2024 [PHOTOS]

9 April 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani equestrian Aydin Alibayov has claimed six gold medals at the Maxima Masters 2024 International Championship held in Moscow, Russia, Azernews reports.

Aydin Alibayov earned four gold medals in the competition of YH 5-7 y/o, and two golds and a bronze medal in the competition of senior horses (Golden Tour), respectively. Note that Alibayov joined the tournament with three horses.

According to the final results, Azerbaijan ranked first in the history of the Maxima Masters Championship among the CIS countries, and A. Alibayov was the first equestrian to be awarded the highest prize in competitions among young horses.

Another member of the team, Agata Zahrabayova, took second place with an index of 69.7 percent in the international competition among ponies held in Troisdorf, Germany.

Note that the first national team for the dressage type of horse breeding was established in 2023 with the support and initiative of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation. The main goal of the team is to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

