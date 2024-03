30 March 2024 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Wrestlers from 33 world countries will fight for glory at the third continental Olympic qualifiers, European OG Qualifiers, to be held at the National Gymnastics Area in Baku on April 5-7, Azernews reports.

A total of 297 wrestlers will strive to prove their mettle to earn spots for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

---

