Baku hosts first official meeting of COP9 Bureau

The first official meeting of the Bureau of the Ninth Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP9) to the International Convention against Doping has been held in Baku.

The agenda of the meeting includes the results and proposals required by COP8 as support to the participating states to enable the improvement of the monitoring system of the Convention and the implementation of the provisions of the Convention, Azernews reports.

COP9 is an important milestone in the development of the Convention to meet the needs and expectations of participating states as well as to adapt to the constant evolution of the global sports ecosystem and its challenges.

COP9 provides an opportunity to explore potential developments in the Convention to enhance its ability to respond to emergency challenges.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, was unanimously elected the Deputy Chairman of the COP9 Bureau at the 9th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP9) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport, held last October in Paris.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the COP9 Bureau, Mater Ba, expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for organising the event.

"We are trying to do great things in the field of sports and share our experiences. Now several issues will be discussed. Our goal is to promote clean sports," he said.

The executive director of the COP9 convention, Marcellin Dali, expressed his satisfaction with being in Azerbaijan.

"I thank the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Farid Gayibov, for inviting us to such a beautiful country. We made the decision to organise the conference in Baku last year. We want to share our experience here," he added.

