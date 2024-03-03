Azerbaijani boxer starts license tournament in Italy with victory

3 March 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

The 1st World Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament has started in Busto Arsizio, Italy. On the first day of the competition, the member of the Azerbaijan national team Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) joined the fight.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's two-time European champion tested Deepak Deepak (India) in the 1/32 final. Huseynov defeated the bronze medalist of the last world championship with a score of 3:2 (29:28, 28:29, 29:28, 27:30, 29:28).

In his second match, our boxer will face Sahil Alahverdovi (Georgia), who was released from the first round. The fight will take place on March 6.

It should be noted that on the second day of the tournament, 2 more boxers of the Azerbaijani national team will enter the ring.

---

