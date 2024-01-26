National judo team to compete at Belgian Judo Open

26 January 2024 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judokas fighters will test their strength at International Belgian Judo Open. The tournament will to be held in the city of Vise on January 27-28, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on 12 judokas, including Rovshan Aliyev (60 kilograms), Aydin Rzayev (66 kilograms), Nariman Mirzayev (73 kilograms), Mammadrza Hajizadeh, Karim Allahverdiyev, Islam Karimov (all 81 kilograms), Ajdar Bagirov, Musa Huseynli (both 90 kilograms), Huseyn Dadashov. , Ruslan Nasirli (both 100 kilograms), Jamal Feyziyev and Kanan Nasibov (both +100 kilograms).

The judokas will be led by the coach of the adult team Rustam Alimli.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz