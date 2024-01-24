President of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation meets with youth volleyball players [PHOTOS]

The President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Shahin Bagirov, has met with the youth volleyball players selected from the regions by the Murov Az Terminal Club as part of the selection work.

The meeting took place after the Murov Az Terminal-Ganja (3:0) match held at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports.

The head of the federation was interested in the conditions created for young volleyball players and gave them recommendations on how to become professional athletes.

In a conversation with coaches and specialists, Shahin Bagirov noted that the federation will always support young and teenage volleyball players and wished them success on this path.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) was founded in 1991. The federation became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's president is Javid Gurbanov.

For two years in a row, in 2003 and 2004, the Azerbaijani women's volleyball team became the third prize-winner of the international tournament for the Cup of the first President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin.

In 2005, the Azerbaijani women's team became the winner of the European qualifying tournament for the World Grand Prix, which took place in the Azerbaijani city of Guba.

