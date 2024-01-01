FIDE announces top Azerbaijani chess players in first ranking list

1 January 2024 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced the first ranking list of 2024.

According to Azernews, 5 Azerbaijani chess players advanced in the January table.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov moved up two places with 2726 points and rose to 24th place. Teymur Rajabov (27th place, 2723 points) remained in the position.

Rauf Mammadov, our other chess player in the top 100, has also achieved progress. R. Mammadov rose to 87th place with 2651 points while Nijat Abasov left the list.

The Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2830), the winner of the last World Cup, leads the rating. USA representative Fabiano Caruana (2804) took second place. Another grandmaster of this country Nikaru Nakamura (2788) closed the first "three".

Among female chess players, Gunay Mammadzade (2449) rose to the 26th place, and Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2384) rose to the 64th place. Govhar Beidullayeva (2374) remained in 77th place. Gulnar Mammadova (2351) advanced to the 97th place. Mrs. Balajayeva went down one step (99th place, 2350 points).

The first place in the ranking of female chess players belongs to Hou Ifan (China, 2632). Khampi Koneru (2554) from India has moved to second place. Aleksandra Goryachkina (2553), performing under the FIDE banner, is third.

---

